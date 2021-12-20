Arvella Mae Skarohlid, 99, Princeton

June 9, 1922 - December 17, 2021

Arvella Mae Skarohlid, age 99 of Princeton, MN, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Elim Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 28 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery, Princeton.

Arvella was born the daughter of Ole and Sylvia (Peters) Sletten on June 9, 1922, in Bemidji. She was raised and educated in Shevlin, MN, where she attended country school. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. Arvella married Cyril “Bud” Skarohlid on June 30, 1940, in Shevlin. In 1948, they moved to Princeton. Arvella worked at the Red Owl, also as a medical receptionist at the local clinic, and later in the banking industry as a bookkeeper and a teller for many years.

Arvella was an active member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends, traveling in the RV, and indulged in a trip to the casino every now and then. Arvella loved spending time with her grandchildren, often taking them on trips and attended their many sports and academic activities throughout the years.

Arvella was known for her silly nature and always found a way to be the life of the party. A wonderful baker and cook, she was best known for her famous cinnamon rolls and enjoyed baking for all the family gatherings.

Arvella is survived by her sons, James (Sharon) Skarohlid and Arthur (Stephanie) Skarohlid; daughter-in-law, Patricia Skarohlid; grandchildren, Lori, Jon (Tonya), Kris (Dan), Mark, Matt (Karie), Kim (Chad), Cindy (Jason), Alison (Jeremy), and Mary (Dan); nineteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernie and Arthur Sletten; two sisters, Myrtle Risland and Betty Larsen; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril; son, Charles; grandson, Tom; and brothers, George and Albert Sletten.