Arthur P. DeLong, 94, Sartell

March 15, 1928 - October 26, 2022

Arthur DeLong, a proud, independent, hard-working father, brother, grandfather, and great-grandfather, died peacefully on October 26, 2022, in Sartell, MN, after a brief illness. He was 94.

Arthur was born in Morrill Township, MN, on March 15, 1928, to Henry and Ida (Gruba) DeLong.

Arthur’s traumatic childhood during the Depression, as the fourth of five children, proved to be a significant factor in how he lived and worked for the rest of his life. His mother died when he was a year old, and his father remarried and moved, leaving Arthur and his siblings, Anastasia, Frank, John, and Richard behind. Arthur was taken in by a neighbor, where he lived until 8th grade, when he headed to Texas by train to work on a ranch. He later returned to Minnesota, to care for his brother after he was injured during World War II and then he left for North Dakota to work on a ranch until the Korean War..

In October 1950, Arthur entered the United States Army, to serve in the Korean War, until July 1953. He reached the rank of drill sergeant in Company I, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, the UN Service Medal, and a Purple Heart. Arthur remained in the Ready Reserves until 1956. His pride in serving his country was constant throughout his life.

He married Vivian Probasco in Hillman, MN, on March 14, 1953. They met because Vivian’s sister Ethelyn was married to Arthur’s brother, Frank. After Vivian passed away in 1973, Arthur dedicated himself to caring for their four children: Steve, Dana, Sandra, and Tim.

Art worked a variety of jobs, including a stint with his brother John in the Longyear Iron Mines in Hibbing, MN, running a resort in Pequot Lakes, MN, as a butter-maker in a creamery, as a Pinkerton Guard, and finally, as a high school custodian in Sartell, MN, a job he enjoyed until his retirement.

Even though he worked, Arthur’s children were always his focus. He took his daughter Dana with him in the creamery truck on weekends. He cooked for the family, rotating through recipes like goulash, hamburger rice hot dish, and pancake dinners on Sundays. Art’s incredible vegetable garden yielded produce for his canning, and his frozen corn recipe is still shared throughout the family. He tucked his famous chocolate chip cookies into his kids’ lunches, with an industrious Tim selling his at school. Rather than be upset with Tim, Art was impressed that others liked his cookies enough to pay for them.

Once his children were grown, Art married Betty Golembeski on January 17, 1998. Her children, Ruth, Vicki, Debra, Nancy, and Judy became part of the family.

Art had a soft spot for babies, animals, and flowers. Along with visits to see his siblings, his favorite trips were to Bend, OR, and Big Fork, MN. Art loved fishing with Betty. HIs dog, Spike, was his constant companion, and every Christmas they shared a box of chocolate covered cherries. He enjoyed wood carving, especially eagles and dolphins. Passersby came to Art’s door just to compliment his amazing gardens and yard full of beautiful roses and hibiscus, and he happily gave full tours. He was a country music purist, favoring the classics like Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Lefty Frizzell, and Hank Williams. An unforgettable highlight for Art was his son-in-law Dave treating him to a Highwaymen concert.

Arthur’s goal in life was to be a reliable, honorable, and present father, since this was missing in his own childhood. He was deeply proud of owning his own home instead of renting. His kids knew, without a doubt, he was always there for them. Family: his siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, were his world.

Arthur is survived by his children, Steve DeLong, of Cape Coral, FL, Dana (Dave) Botz, of Waverly, MN, Sandra (Joel) Burski, of Rice, MN, and Tim (Jill) DeLong, of St. Cloud, MN; his grandchildren, Dax DeLong, of Barcelona, Spain, Alex (Beckie) Botz, of Buffalo, MN, Craig Burski, of Rice, MN, and Callum DeLong, of St. Cloud, MN; his great-grandchildren, Maci, Piper, Blair, and Tate Botz, of Buffalo, MN; his stepchildren, Ruth Butkowski, of St. Cloud, MN, Vickie (Robert) Neils, of Sauk Rapids, MN, Debra (Norbert) Popp, of Rice, MN, Nancy (James) Steffen, of Sauk Rapids, MN, and Judy Turck, of Farmington, MN, and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Faust, of Pierz, MN; his brother-in-law, Leon Probasco, of Pierz, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Vivian in 1973 and their baby George; his wife Betty, on June 29, 2022; his siblings, Anastasia, Frank, John, Richard, and his half-brother, Jack.

Arthur wished to be laid to rest alongside fellow Veterans. Burial will take place on Monday, October 31st at 1:00 pm, at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, 15550 MN-115, Little Falls, MN, 56345. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Sauk Rapids, MN, (320) 251-1454.

Art’s family would appreciate donations in his memory to the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992, 901 N Benton Dr, Sauk Rapids, MN, 56379.