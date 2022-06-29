Arthur J. Hopfer, 86, Freeport and formerly of Lake Henry

April 16, 1936 - June 27, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Arthur J. Hopfer, 86 of Freeport and formerly of Lake Henry will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Art passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Monday, June 27, 2022. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday both at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Art was born on April 16, 1936 in Lake Henry Township to the late Leonard and Lauretta (Kraemer) Hopfer. After completing eighth grade, Art stayed at home and helped on the family farm. He married Rosella Sand on November 5, 1957 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and they farmed near Lake Henry. Rosella passed away in 1993. Art married Jean (Thull) Solsrud on July 27, 2002 in Lake Henry. They lived in rural Freeport and Art continued to farm, helping his sons. He was a member of St. Margaret’s Parish in Lake Henry, St. Joseph’s Society, Catholic Order of Foresters and the Lake Henry Lions. He served on the Lake Henry Fire Department for 26 years, and was Fire Chief for 17 years.

Art loved farming, baseball and dancing. He was active with the Lake Henry Lakers all of his life; playing, coaching and cheering on his sons and grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Jean; children, Liza Kampsen, Dan (Mary), Ruthie (Mike) Hopfer-Wensmann, Pete, Tom, Kaye (Dave) Vig, Jim, Milissa (Andy) Schmidt; step-children, David Solsrud, Robert Solsrud, Paul Solsrud; sister-in-law, Arlana Langner; and many grandchildren; great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosella in 1993; grandsons, Michael Kampsen, John Vig; daughter-in-law, Vicki Hopfer; granddaughter, Angie Hopfer; and siblings, Laura Eickhoff, Bill Hopfer, Bill Langner.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice.