Arthur H. Wuertz, 91, Lake Henry

August 29, 1933 - April 16, 2025

attachment-Arthur Wuertz loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Arthur H. Wuertz, age 91, of Lake Henry. Art passed away peacefully April 16, 2025 at his home with family at his side. Burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday April 21 and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, both at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry.

Art was born August 29, 1933 in Lake Henry, MN to William and Margaret (Waldorf) Wuertz. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957 including one year in Germany. He married Leona (Feldhege) Ludwig on June 29, 1974 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in West St. Paul. They farmed near Lake Henry for over 50 years. Art was a member of St. Margaret’s Parish, St. Joseph’s Men’s Society, Lake American Legion Post 612 where he was on the drill team, St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820, and a former member of the Lake Henry Lions. Art was a former baseball player and an avid fan of the Lake Henry Lakers along with being a coach from the bleachers.

Art is survived by his wife Leona, children Gary (Lynn) Ludwig of Amherst, WI, Dale (Renee) Ludwig of Lake Henry, Tom Ludwig of Lake Henry, Cindy Ludwig of Greenwald, and Roger (Jill) Wuertz, of Cold Spring, 9 grandchildren Megan (Matt) Hahn, Mike (Amanda), Grant, Paige Ludwig, Dominic, Lane, Gianna DeSmith, Davis and Briggs Wuertz, 1 great grandson Rowan Ludwig, and brother Vernon (Pat) Wuertz of West St. Paul and many nieces and nephews.

Art is preceded in death by his parents, brother Melvin, and sisters Vivian Mueller and Lorraine Ehresmann.