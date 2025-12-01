July 24, 1937 – November 28, 2025

Arthur “Art” W. Haag was born on July 24, 1937 in Richmond, MN to Arthur and May Haag. He graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1955 and was a life-long dairy, beef, and crop farmer. He, along with his wife Nancy, were second generation farmers on their farm.

While Arthur’s dad, Arthur Sr., was in the Paynesville hospital, he met Nancy (Koenig) who was helping to care for his father. On August 12th, 1961, Arthur and Nancy married in Paynesville, MN. They were a true team that loved each other deeply and were married for over 62 years until Nancy’s passing on October 17, 2023. Art and Nancy had five children – Bryan (Linda), Bradley (Judy), Lynae Kern (Larry), Lesley Pallies (Don), and Arthur III (Stacy).

Art had a strong faith in God and was the rock of our family. Along with and through his wife Nancy, God was a beacon that shaped them and their family’s life – from weekly masses to daily prayer and gatherings with family, faith was central to the household. Raising five children with Nancy on a dairy farm, along with all the daily chores and responsibilities, was a team effort that required hard work, patience and faith.

While he was actively farming, Art was quick to help others who needed it. Whether it was helping fill silo, bale hay, or something else, he was always there to lend a hand. This generosity was also extended to his family where he was always willing to help. With his generous nature came a huge smile, huge laugh, and huge heart. He had a special gift where he could make everyone he spoke to feel heard and important. He was a lot smarter than he would admit, like Nancy was good at many things, and he had the strength of an ox.

If you bring up Arthur’s name, you will likely find someone that has a story or two they could tell. Most of these stories involve hunting, fishing, farming, family, and/or something humorous or memorable (ask his kids or nephews and I’m sure they can tell you a few). Art was an excellent and entertaining storyteller. Along with Nancy, he taught his children the things he loved, such as hunting, fishing, gardening, taking care of animals, and many other things. Art fished almost weekly the last two summers, which he utterly loved.

Playing cards was also another passion of Art’s. He played Euchre weekly for many years and looked forward to playing and socializing with the many friends he had made. It was a true blessing to have these people and this interest in his life. For the past couple years, meeting weekly to play cards and eat lunch was another blessing that he looked forward to (thank you, Jim Tintes!).

Visits from family and friends, including family gatherings, were as important and enjoyable to Art as they were to Nancy. Art has 11 grandchildren – Eileen, Aaron, Bronson and Bobbi Jo (Brad & Judy Haag); Amber and Michael (Lynae & Larry Kern); Elizabeth and Isabelle (Lesley & Don Pallies); Brooke, Avery and Claire (Art & Stacy Haag). Art has 8 great-grandchildren – Eli and Aubrey (Aaron & Kathy Haag); Brennen and Tanner (Amber Kern); Logan and Emmarie (Michael & Morgan Kern), Adam and Blaire (Kaleb and Bobbi Jo Lehmann).

Art passed away Friday, Nov. 28 at home, surrounded by family. Art was 88 years old.

Art was preceded in death by wife Nancy, parents Arthur and May, brother Vernon, sisters Jeanette and LaVonne, and step-grandson Gary Brink (Linda and Bryan).

Our family is extremely thankful for the support and prayers from family and friends during this time, and as we remember how Art touched our lives. We are also grateful for the support of Deacon Roger and Father Mike during this journey. We cannot thank everyone enough!

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Church of Our Lady in Manannah. Visitation will begin after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery after Mass.