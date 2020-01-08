Art Exhibit Examines Population Loss in Rural Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- A local artist is opening a new exhibit in downtown St. Cloud. Heidi Jeub of Little Falls is hosting a reception for her exhibit "Remote: An Abstract Response to Rural Flight" Thursday.

She says she wants to have a discussion about people moving away from rural areas in a unique way.

It has sort of a negative connotation, however, I'm kind of laying it out in a way that's sort of it is what it is, but what are we doing differently to make it not happen, because depopulation of small towns is kind of one of the biggest problems we're going to be facing in the next 20 years.

The reception is Thursday from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at Gallery St. Germain at 912 West St. Germain Street, right across the street from the Paramount.

The exhibit will be open for you to view through February 22nd.