Arson Fire Being Investigated in Kandiyohi County

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A boy is believed to have started a house on fire north of Willmar.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was notified of a house fire in the 3000 block of 8th Street Northeast in Dovre Township just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Law enforcement arrived on the scene and learned that the occupants of the home along with the pets were out of the house.

Through the course of the investigation, information was obtained that a boy who lives at the home is believed to have intentionally set the fire and fled.

A search of the area was conducted by law enforcement and the boy was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

