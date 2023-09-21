Arson Fire Being Investigated in Kandiyohi County
WILLMAR (WJON News) -- A boy is believed to have started a house on fire north of Willmar.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was notified of a house fire in the 3000 block of 8th Street Northeast in Dovre Township just before 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Law enforcement arrived on the scene and learned that the occupants of the home along with the pets were out of the house.
Through the course of the investigation, information was obtained that a boy who lives at the home is believed to have intentionally set the fire and fled.
A search of the area was conducted by law enforcement and the boy was taken into custody without incident.
Get our free mobile app
The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Fall Beverage Crawl, Apple Sweets for St. Cloud's Festi-Fall
- United Way Days of Caring this Week in Central Minnesota
- Gas Prices Fall in Minnesota, Rise Nationally
- Walk to End Alzheimer's this Saturday in St. Cloud
- Statue Memorializing 5-year-old Girl Dedicated in Watkins
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)