Around Town: A Highlight of This Week’s Events
There's another full week of events this week in Central Minnesota. Make sure you check out Sterling SummerFest and the summer concert from the St. Cloud Municipal Band!
St. Cloud Municipal Band - Marches and MusicalsBarden Park
SCMB will have four performances in Barden Park. Each of the Barden Park shows has a unique theme. On July 13th it’s Marches and Musicals with songs like Sounds of Sousa, Phantom of the Opera, and Send in the Clowns.
Sterling Park SummerFest and WalkSterling Senior Living
Join us for our new and improved annual community event, Sterling Park SummerFest! Enjoy an afternoon of antique cars, food trucks/refreshments, a variety of entertainment, vendor booths, and a raffle with all proceeds benefitting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s!
Archpastoral Visit to St. CloudSt. Cloud
Great Vespers 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 15th, Hierarchical Divine Liturgy 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16th (entrance of the Hierarch 9:00 a.m.) at Holy Myrrhbearers Orthodox Church 601 7 Avenue South, St. Cloud, MN 56301 all are welcome.
1-175 & 1-151 FA BN ReunionCamp Ripley
Gathering of current and former soldiers and their families.
Sarah Hart in ConcertSacred Heart Church
The Concert: Join us Tuesday, July 18th
for a free outdoor concert. Grammy-nominated
composer and musician Sarah Hart will be with
us for a night of music and storytelling.
Concert
begins at 7 pm and runs until 8:30 pm.
