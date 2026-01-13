May 22, 1981 - January 12, 2026

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 21, 2026, at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN for Arnold T. Latare, age 44, who died Monday at his home of natural causes. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

A visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Arnie was born in Des Moines, IA to Bill and Beth (Eder) Latare. He served in the U.S. Army in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Arnie enjoyed volunteering at the St. Cloud VAMC, playing poker, golfing, watching the Packers and the Hawkeyes and being with family and friends. He was a member of St. Cloud VFW Post 428. He especially enjoyed being with his children.

Arnie is survived by his children, Claudia Latare, Julia and Thomas Hennen; father, Bill; siblings, Paul (Melanie), Gail, Mary (Dale) Slye, Katherine (Nic) LaQuier, Anna (Jeremy) Sabinasch; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Beth; grandparents, Arnold O. and Mary F. Latare, James J. and Nancy L. Eder.