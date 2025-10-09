March 16, 1948 - October 2, 2025

Arnold Robert Engelby, age 77, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2025, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Howard Lake, Minnesota.

Born on March 16, 1948, in Blue Earth, Minnesota, Arnold was the son of Robert and Betty Engelby. He grew up with his brothers Terry and Steve, and sisters Susan, Paula, and Judith. From a young age, he carried a strong sense of independence, curiosity, and conviction that shaped every chapter of his life.

Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He trained as an infantryman and later became a helicopter crew chief and door gunner aboard CH-47 Chinook helicopters, flying countless combat and resupply missions across Vietnam. His skill and composure under fire earned him the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight and the Army Commendation Medal for exceptional service to his unit and country.

As both a ground soldier and aircrew member, Arnold earned both the Combat Infantryman Badge and Aircraft Crewman Badge, symbols of bravery for those who faced direct combat and served aboard Army aircraft in hostile territory. He also qualified as an Expert Marksman with the M-14 rifle, the highest level of weapons proficiency, a reflection of his discipline and precision.

Throughout his tour, Arnold received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with campaign stars for his participation in multiple combat operations, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, awarded by the government of South Vietnam for his service and commitment to their people. His two Overseas Service Bars marked his year of deployment in the combat zone, a quiet reminder of the long months he spent far from home, serving with courage and dedication.

After returning home from Vietnam, Arnold applied the same discipline and grit he learned in the service to his civilian life. He built a successful career in the trades, drawing on his skill and precision as an autobody and frame specialist. He owned and operated Sunny Side Body Shop in St. Peter, Minnesota, and later worked as a shop manager for Freightliner, where he oversaw repairs and paint work on semi-trucks.

During this time, Arnold married Diana, and together they had one son, Joshua, born in 1988. Becoming a father was one of the greatest joys of his life. He cherished every moment spent teaching, building, and learning alongside his son, especially the time they shared restoring cars together. Family, hard work, and purpose were at the heart of everything he did.

Arnold also had a deep love for travel and adventure, and every summer he and Josh would take a two-week vacation to someplace new. From coastal road trips to Disney World and Universal Studios, to the Twin Towers in New York City, Boston, Washington D.C., and even Alaska, those trips became some of the most meaningful memories they shared. For Arnold, those journeys weren’t just vacations; they were time to explore, to teach, and to connect with his son in ways that shaped them both.

Arnold had a lifelong passion for classic cars, and one of his greatest joys was restoring and showing his 1977 Corvette, a car he and Joshua worked on when Josh was a child. He loved attending car and air shows, finding old vehicles others considered beyond repair, and bringing them back to life with patience, skill, and pride.

As life unfolded, Arnold’s heart led him toward helping others rebuild theirs. After earning his degree in social work from St. Thomas University, he founded the Resource Center for Fathers and Families, dedicating his life to advocating for fathers, children, and family unity. Working alongside his longtime director and right-hand man, Jerome Schoeneker, Arnold helped countless families across Minnesota find hope and healing through compassion and advocacy.

Arnold was a complex man of humility and quiet strength. He lived simply and spoke honestly, even when others didn’t always want to hear it, and he valued authenticity in both people and experiences. He loved music, especially guitar and piano, and found peace in travel, airshows, and time spent with his son and those he loved most.

Of all his accomplishments, being a father and grandfather brought him the greatest joy. His grandson Rush lit his heart with pride, love, and purpose, and his time with him brought out a warmth and tenderness that touched everyone who knew him.

Like many who served in war, Arnold carried the weight of his experiences long after returning home. He wasn’t perfect, often feeling misunderstood, but his heart was good, and his intentions were grounded in kindness and conviction. Even through his struggles, he sought to do what was right and to make a difference where he could. Those who truly knew him understood his depth, that beneath his firmness was compassion, and behind his quietness was courage.

He will be remembered as a man of strength; a soldier, craftsman, advocate, and father who believed in second chances, redemption, and the power of rebuilding what was once broken. Arnold’s legacy lives on through the people he helped, the families he restored, the engines he rebuilt, and the love he carried for his son, his grandson, and his life’s work and mission. His life was a testament to hard work, faith, and the quiet strength of a man who believed that anything broken, in life or in spirit, could be made whole again.

Arnold is survived by his son Joshua (Melissa) Engelby, and his grandsons Rush & Arjun. He is also survived by his brothers Terry (Martha) and Steve (Carol) Engelby, and sisters Susan, Paula, and Judith, along with extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Betty Engelby.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 17, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake, Minnesota, beginning at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. A military burial with honors will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial donations are preferred to assist with funeral and memorial expenses.