Arnold Bechtold, 90, St. Joseph

April 30, 1933 - October 26, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 2, 2023 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Arnold Bechtold, 90 of St. Joseph who died Thursday October 26, 2023 at Woodcrest Country Manor in St. Joseph. The Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on Thursday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Arnie was born April 30, 1933 in St. Joseph to John & Esther (Weyer) Bechtold. He married Jeanette Undersander on October 15, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. The couple farmed in rural St. Cloud for many years. Arnie was a lifelong farmer, a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, and a board member of the LeSauk Township for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time woodworking, and fishing. When he wasn’t on the lake fishing you would find him on the seat of a tractor. After he retired, he would help other farmers out in the area farming.

He is survived by his children, Kenny (Helen) of Avon; Marian (Dean) Loidolt of St. Joseph; Sharon Keim of St. Cloud; Diane (Daniel) Fish of Sartell; John of St. Cloud; Carol (John) Silvers of Rosemount; sisters and brothers, Margaret Molus of St. Joseph; Herb of St. Joseph; Agnes Steichen of Waite Park; Anna (Bob) Reischel of St. Joseph; Joe (Joanie) of St. Joseph; David of St. Cloud; Don of St. Cloud; sister in law, Arlene Kremers of Luxemberg; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jeanette on 4/21/2022, brother, Eugene, in-laws, George Molus, Don Steichen, Darlene Bechtold, Eugene Undersander.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the charity of your choice.