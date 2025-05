April 28, 2025 – May 2, 2025

Memorial services celebrating the life of Arlo Joseph Groebner, infant son of Dan and Paige will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Arlo was born on April 28, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital and passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents; sister, Vienna; and many relatives and friends.