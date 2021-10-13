Arliss A. Thielen, 81, Cold Spring

July 4, 1940 – October 3, 2021

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 8, 2021 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church for Arliss Thielen, age 81, who died Sunday October 3 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Cemetery in Cold Spring, MN.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring and from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Arliss was born on July 4, 1940 in Paynesville, MN to Leo and Lillian (Haag) Meyer. She married Arnold Thielen on June 21, 1960 at St. Paul’s in Eden Valley. Arliss worked for Electrolux for 35 years. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Arliss liked to shop, listening and dancing to music and baking. She loved her view of the lake, pontoon rides and her trips to Florida. She was known as G.G. to her great-grandkids and loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Arnold; children, Terry (Grace), Tim (Darcy Lachinski), Tammy (Earl) Guggenberger, Todd (JoAnne); siblings, Lyle (Diane) Meyer, Arlene Pinder, Arvella Borchardt, Arlinda Willner, Arlyn (Roger) Kjosa, Arnette Moll and Ardella Meyer; 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lowell Meyer; sister, Arbadelle Blomker and brothers-in-law, Frank Pinder, Arnie Blomker and Herb Willner.