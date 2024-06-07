Arlene Marie Rhode, 89, St. Joseph

April 11, 1935 - June 4, 2024

attachment-Arlene Rhode loading...

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 14, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Arlene Marie Rhode age 89. She died on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital, in St. Cloud, MN. The Reverend Ronald Weyrens will be the celebrant. Entombment will be in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery and Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior-to the funeral at St. Francis Xavier Parish gathering space in Sartell.

Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN.

Arlene was born on April 11, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Warrick) DeZiel. She graduated from Foley High School and went on to earn a Cosmetology license. She was the owner/operator of an in-home beauty salon for many years. She was united in marriage to Elmer F. Rhode on November 22, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Morrill, MN.

Arlene will be remembered for her energetic and joyful spirit. Her endearing smile, contagious laugh and outgoing personality has garnered many lifelong friends. She loved family gatherings, baking, sewing, needle-point, gardening, going to the casino, traveling and relaxing at the lake. She was devoted to her catholic faith and to the church.

She was preceded in death by; her loving husband of 58 years, Elmer F. Rhode; her parents; brothers, Earl, Dale and Dwayne DeZiel; sister, Margie Rathbun; in-laws, Joni DeZiel, Jim Rathbun, Rita Egger, Roger Rhode, and Joan Rhode.

Arlene is survived by; two brothers, Gary and Jerry (Ruby) DeZiel; in-laws, Lois DeZiel, Elaine DeZiel, Pat DeZiel; and many special nieces and nephews.