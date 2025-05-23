Arlene M. Zeroth, 84, Princeton

September 22, 1940 - May 20, 2025

Arlene M. Zeroth, age 84 of Princeton, MN, passed away on May 20, 2025, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Isanti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 11700 293rd Ave. NW, in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Please note the new location of the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Arlene Mae was born to Otto and Rose (Rotz) Leider on September 22, 1940, in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School. Arlene married Eugene Zeroth on May 7, 1960, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church (now Christ Our Light) in Princeton. She worked for Fingerhut in the sewing department. Arlene was a member at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Her faith and the church community were very important to her. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, knitting, and spending time up north, especially, campfires and the peace of the north.

Arlene is survived by her children, John Zeroth, Patrick (Susan) Zeroth, Lynette (Jim) Sterling, and Richard Zeroth; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger (Nancy) Leider, Dennis (Pat) Leider, Neil (Sam) Leider, and Rita (Jeff) Nelson; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 2012; two brothers; and four sisters.