Arleen R. Gill, 79, St. Joseph

September 15, 1945 – January 6, 2025

attachment-Arleen Gill loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Arleen R. Gill, age 79, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta after a brief battle with Pancreatic and Liver Cancer. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery Columbarium in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph.

Arleen was born on September 15, 1945 to George and Christina (Reischl) Court in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Joseph area and graduated from St. Benedict’s High School. She was united in marriage to Michael V. Gill on July 3, 1965 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Arleen worked for Fingerhut as a Cashier for many years, retiring in the early 2000s. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Arleen was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She also enjoyed playing BINGO, Texas Hold ‘Em, going on trips to the casino, quilting and puzzle setting.

She is survived by her children, Randall (Lisa) of Cold Spring, Kathryn (John) Heinen of St. Joseph, Deb (Doug) Wieneke of St. Cloud, Sandy (Terry) Hagemeier of Albany, Judy (Edward) Flath of Watkins, Kristy (Neil) Pappenfus of Sartell; grandchildren, Tyler Heinen, Brandon (Emily) Gill and Ethan Pappenfus; great grandchild, Theodore Gill; siblings, Francis (Marilyn) Court, Elizabeth (Ralph) Eiynck and Arnold Court; sister-in-law, Mary Court; brother-in-law, Floyd Stockinger; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael; siblings, Lorraine Janssen, Leonard Court, Irene Maruska, Rosanne Stockinger, LaVerne Schmitt, Katherine Worm, Adeline Hartung and Michael Court.

A special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House and the CentraCare Hospice team for their loving and compassionate care of Arleen.