Arizona Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- An Arizona man is hurt after a two vehicle crash in Wright County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 55 and 3rd Street South in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 73-year-old Craig Annis , from Phoenix, Arizona, was heading west on 3rd Street South, crossing the highway, when he was hit by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 16-year-old Buffalo girl, was not hurt.

Annis was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.