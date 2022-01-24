Area Non-Profit Eager to Provide Agricultural Learning Experience

BECKER -- It's been a busy last few years for a local non-profit.

Farm Friends Barn has spent the last two years of the pandemic creating an educational center for youth and adults to learn about agriculture.

Board Chair Jean Johnson says after moving an old barn house on the property in 2019, the last few years has been dedicated to renovating the space.

We have used a lot of recycled items to get this barn back in shape. We took old windows and doors and restored them to give it that rustic look. We also decided in October that we were going to add on a new milk house to the barn.

Johnson says with the renovations completed they're now turning their attention to designing a hands-on learning program experience for all ages, which they hope to implement by Spring.

We're going to start out with programs that folks have mentioned to us. We have a few teachers that want to be apart of the education committee. We want people that can tell us the best way to teach and what to teach in an agricultural way.

Johnson says to start their programming and hours of operation will depend on the interest level of the community and eventually grow from there.

She says they are grateful to the generous donors and volunteers who have helped them get to this point and are exciting to teach a new generation about agriculture.

The Farm Friends Barn project began when Bill and Margaret Cox donated 220 acres in Becker - 40 of which is designated for agriculture use - to Sherburne County through a land trust.

The facility is located along 27th Avenue Southeast in Becker.