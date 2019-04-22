Ardella Lutgen Flaschenriem, 95, St. Nicholas

December 14, 1923 – April 20, 2019

Ardella Lutgen Flaschenriem, age 95, passed away April 20, 2019 at Hilltop Care Center, Watkins with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9-10:45 a.m. Thursday at St. Nicholas Church.

Ardella was born December 14, 1923, the eldest daughter of Aloys and Rose (Witzman) Lahr. She and her 5 siblings were raised on a farm a few miles west of St. Nicholas, Minnesota. Ardella grew up during the days when horses were used for all farm work, and milking by hand was the norm. She shared many stories of the various chores that needed to be done as she grew up on the farm.

Ardella married Ignatius Lutgen in November of 1945. Together they owned and operated Lutgen’s Bar and Grocery Store in St. Nicholas while raising their 5 children. Ignatius died suddenly in 1968 at the age of 46. She later married Wilfred Flaschenriem in May of 1971 and helped raise a second family of 5 step-children.

Ardella was active and very proud of her church in St. Nicholas, being a member for 95 years. Spending many hours working behind the bar with her husband Iggy, and then later her son Allen. She was always ready for a game of Euchre with any and all who came in the door, only retiring at age 80. She was an active gardener, had numerous flower gardens, and was known for her homemade horseradish and Christmas popcorn balls. She loved to embroider and gifted all her grandchildren with sets of dish towels.

She is survived by her children, Roger (Mary Ann), Allen, Shirley, Ken (Betty) and Jim (Anita) Lutgen; step-children, Deb (John) Magedanz, David Flaschenriem, Linda (Tom) Faber and Karen (Bob) Sermon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Elmer (Florence) Lahr, Delores Van Heel, Cecelia (Elmer) Hennen, Gerald (Delores) Lahr; brother-in-law, Jim Binsfeld.

She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands; sister, Genevieve; two infant brothers; step-daughter, Susan Flaschenriem; and brother-in law Richard Van Heel.

A very special “thank you” to the whole staff at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins for the wonderful care Mom received over the last few years, and especially a heartfelt “thank you” to Lu-Lu.