Ardella K. Bellefeuille, 91, Waite Park

April 7, 1933 - February 28, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ardella K. Bellefeuille, age 91 of Waite Park who passed away on Friday, February 28, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery in Callaway, Minnesota at a later date.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ardella was born on April 7, 1933, in Fredonia, North Dakota to Fred and Bertha (Grenz) Hoffman. She married Warren J. Bellefeuille at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Moorhead. They made their home in Moorhead until 1973 when they moved to Fargo, ND. In 1995, they moved to Detroit Lakes area where retirement was enjoyed on Spirit Lake. Ardella was a long-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers in Moorhead.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, jigsaw puzzles, bingo, playing cards and traveling. Ardella especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her six children, Patricia Petrich of St. Michael, Robert (Ruth) of Waconia, Thomas (Robin) of Sartell, Julie of Waite Park, James (Sherri) of Snohomish, WA, and Cheryl (David) Herrick of Tucson, AZ; nine grandchildren, Justin (Mayme), Christopher (Rachel), Jared (Emily), Alecia (Kurt), Blake (Mary), Samantha, Joseph, Ashley, and Jordan; eleven great-grandchildren; sister, Jan (Don) Colston of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Sharon Hoffman; and many nieces and nephews.

Ardella was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Warren in 2002, siblings, infant sister, Arlyes, Archie Hoffman; and son-in-law, Rick Petrich.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for all the care given to Ardella.