April Weather Recap for St. Cloud: Cold, Wet

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Other than that one nice week with temperatures well above normal, April was a pretty cold and wet month here in St. Cloud.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says our average temperature was 40.9 degrees. That's 2.4 degrees below normal.

We had 3.74 inches of precipitation in April. That's 1.13 inches above normal.

And, despite what seemed like a lot of snow, that actually came in below normal. We officially had 4.4 inches of snow in St. Cloud in April. That's 0.3 inches below normal.

Get our free mobile app

The good news is the weather outlook is looking up for May with temperatures expected to be closer to normal, and conditions drier than normal.

READ RELATED ARTICLES