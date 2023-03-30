Yet Another Winter Storm Could Impact Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- While we wait for the rain and snow to move through central Minnesota on Thursday and Friday, meteorologists are also looking ahead to another impactful storm next week.

The National Weather Service says another large storm system is likely to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a mixture of precipitation types to the area.

They say it’s far too early to be talking about specific snow accumulations for next week. A lot can change between now and Tuesday.

Accumulating snow and reduced visibility will impact travel conditions leading to disruptions to daily life. The location of areas impacted may change as it gets closer. The severity of impacts remains in question.

Right now the highs in St. Cloud on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be in the mid 30s with the low on Tuesday in the upper 20s,

St. Cloud averages three inches of snow in the month of April, there appears to be a chance that we could hit that mark on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Thursday, St. Cloud has officially had 79 inches of snow making this the 4th snowiest season on record. With snow in the forecast for Friday, and possibly more snow on the way Tuesday and Wednesday we will likely be moving up that list over the next several days.

