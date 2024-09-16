Approved Controlled Burn Underway in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department is aware of reports of smoke and burning in the 3600 block of West St. Germain Street.
The smoke is due to an approved and controlled brush pile burn currently taking place at a local quarry.
A burning permit has been issued for this operation, which is valid from Monday through Friday. Personnel and machinery are on-site to actively manage the fires, ensuring the burn is conducted safely and in accordance with the permit.
Get our free mobile app
Residents and businesses in the area should expect to see smoke during this period, but please be assured that the burn is being closely monitored, with all necessary safety precautions in place.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Final Stages of Highway 10, 23 Project Taking Shape
- SCSU Volleyball Team Knocks Off #1 Team in the Nation
- St. Cloud Referendum on Ballot for New Fire Station 6
- Leaders Announced for New Medical School Campus
- Trump Rally in St. Cloud Has Big Price Tag
LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore
From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz