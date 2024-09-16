Approved Controlled Burn Underway in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department is aware of reports of smoke and burning in the 3600 block of West St. Germain Street.

The smoke is due to an approved and controlled brush pile burn currently taking place at a local quarry.

A burning permit has been issued for this operation, which is valid from Monday through Friday. Personnel and machinery are on-site to actively manage the fires, ensuring the burn is conducted safely and in accordance with the permit.

Get our free mobile app

Residents and businesses in the area should expect to see smoke during this period, but please be assured that the burn is being closely monitored, with all necessary safety precautions in place.

READ RELATED ARTICLES