Anton “Tony” Hanneken, 93, Albany

July 4, 1930 - July 16, 2023

attachment-Anton Hanneken loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 Noon Thursday, July 20, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Anton “Tony” Hanneken, age 93, who died Sunday at Mother of Mercy Home in Albany. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will be from 10:00-11:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Tony Hanneken was born in Farming Township to John and Helen (Braegelman) Hanneken. He was a member of St. Catherine’s Oratory. Tony farmed and worked as a custodian for Albany Area School and Central Livestock.

He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sibling.

Memorials preferred to St. Catherine’s Oratory Cemetery fund.