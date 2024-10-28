Anthony “Allen” Stanlake, 80, Albany

December 28, 1943 - October 24, 2024

A visitation celebrating the life of Anthony “Allen” Stanlake will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2024, at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home, 300 Railroad Ave, Albany, MN 56307. Allen passed away on October 24, 2024. He is loved and cherished by his family.

Allen was born on December 28, 1943, to Anthony and Mederise Stanlake of St. Boniface, Manitoba, Canada. When Allen was a child, they moved to rural Minnesota, near Warren.

Allen went to college at UND Grand Forks where he met and later married, Wiletta Lucas. He graduated with a teaching degree and moved his family to rural New Munich to teach at Melrose Area Schools. Soon after, Allen and Wiletta moved to St. Martin where they remained. After 33 years, Allen retired to become the 5M district governor of the Lions Club. When his term was complete, Allen jumped with both feet into the aviation world—attaining multiple small unique aircraft licenses. Naturally, he moved into teaching aviation, both air and ground schools, assisting many in achieving their licenses.

He is survived by his children, Margueritte Lynn; Quinton Stanlake; Clayton and Annette (Sand) Stanlake; Peyton Stanlake; and Mederise Stanlake, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his sisters and brother, and his brothers-in-law.

Allen is preceded in death by his wife, Wiletta Stanlake, his parents, daughter-in-law, Jan Stanlake, and granddaughter, Meghann Sand.