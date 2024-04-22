Another Widespread Soaking Rain in Minnesota

Martin Crespo

UNDATED (WJON News) -- More April showers are in the forecast.

The National Weather Service says scattered showers are possible again on Tuesday, along with what looks to be our final chance at a freeze for the season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Another widespread soaking rain event is possible to end the week, and of course more wind.  Right now it looks like the heaviest rain will fall Friday into Saturday morning.

National Weather Service
So far this month, St. Cloud has officially had 3.09 inches of rain, which is 1.38 inches above normal.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Climate Prediction Center
This will all come with more wind and temperatures trending toward above-normal levels for the end of the week.

