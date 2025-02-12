Another Cold Weather Advisory for Minnesotans

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota will be under a Cold Weather Advisory early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Very cold wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero. The cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures.

Snow will spread across southern Minnesota and into Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Brief warm-up on Friday with another chance of snow.

