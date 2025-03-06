Another Big Spring Storm Possible for Minnesota Next Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As many Minnesotans dig out from this week's big snowstorm, forecasters are looking ahead to another possible powerhouse storm before St. Patrick's Day weekend.
The National Weather Service says it's a long way out, but there is considerable agreement that another powerhouse low-pressure system will track through the Plains late next week.
For now, we'll enjoy a stretch of quieter weather.
We’ll remain dry with temperatures gradually warming into the 50s & 60s by early next week.
A heads up that we make a jump to Daylight Saving Time Saturday night & lose an hour of sleep.
