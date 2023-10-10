Anoka Man Smashes Pumpkin World Record

ANOKA (WJON News) -- An Anoka man is taking home the world record and a $30,000 prize for the biggest pumpkin.

Travis Gienger brought his 2,749-pound pumpkin to the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off in California Monday, breaking the previous record of 2,702 pounds.

Gienger named the pumpkin Michael Jordan “because it’s the year 23… and he’s the greatest basketball player of all time.”

Gienger also won the competition in Northern California in 2020 and 2022 and set the North American record last year.