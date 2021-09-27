Annual St. Cloud Area Career Fair Being Held on Wednesday

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud area businesses are hoping to find some new employees this Wednesday during the annual Career Fair.

This year's event will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the CareerForce parking lot on Northway Drive.

WorkForce Development Specialist Kelly Gerads says they have many companies coming ready to hire workers.

We have 45 employers who are scheduled to be joining us that day. They have a variety of different job opportunities. So we have a nice mix of different industries, different levels of employment opportunities. We're really excited about the event and hoping we get lots of job seekers to join us.

Gerads says they limited the event to 45 companies due to COVID concerns. In a typical year, this event would have over 100 companies and it would be inside the River's Edge Convention Center.

She says they will hold a virtual career fair with more companies on October 6th.

Attendees looking for jobs should come with resumes and be ready to be interviewed on the spot.

