Annette C. Brosh, 87, Sartell and formerly Lowry

June 5, 1937 - February 8, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Saint Cloud for Annette C. Brosh, 87 of Sartell (formerly of Lowry) who died on February 8, 2025 at the Edgewood Assisted Living in Sartell. Burial will be at the Saint John Nepomuk Cemetery in Lowry at a later date.

Annette was born on June 5, 1937 to Roy and Christine (Kalina) Dvorsak in Lake Mary Township. She graduated from Glenwood High School. She married Stanley Brosh on August 4, 1958 at the St John Nepomuk Church in Lowry. Together they owned and operated Stan’s Standard Gas Station and the Brosh Bus Service while raising their four children, David, Linda, Jack and Mark. Sadly, Stan passed away in 1982. Annette continued to live in Lowry until moving to Bemidji in 2017. She lived with her son David in Texas for a while before returning to Minnesota.

Annette was active in the Lowry American Legion Auxiliary. She loved music, dancing and playing cards. In her later years she flourished with the activities and events at the Edgewood Assisted Living by taking part in arts, crafts, card games and bingo.

Annette is survived by her daughter Linda (Ledell) Bruss of St. Stephen; sons, David of Van, TX, Jack (Carolyn Peterson) of Foley and Mark Brosh of Mandan, ND; grandchildren, Brian (Stacy) Bruss, Brenden (Katie) Bruss, Tanner, Rylee, Kylie, Alexis Brosh; great-grandchildren Connor, Callie, Penelope, Finley, and Reagan Bruss

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stan and her brother Dale Dvorsak