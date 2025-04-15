Annandale Woman Hurt in Wright County Crash Tuesday

COKATO (WJON News) -- An Annandale woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 12 in Cokato at around 9:50 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 41-year-old Israel Salinas-Cruz was eastbound on the highway while an SUV driven by 32-year-old Kelsey Zieman was westbound.

The two vehicles collided near Jackson Avenue Southwest.

Zieman was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A one-year-old girl in Zieman's vehicle was not hurt. Salinas-Cruz was also not hurt in the crash.

