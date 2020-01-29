AnnaMarie Hemminger, 77, St. Cloud

August 12, 1942 - January 27, 2020

AnnaMarie Hemminger, age 77 of St. Cloud, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the funeral home following the visitation. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in St. Marcus Parish Cemetery in Clear Lake.

Anna was born on August 12, 1942, to Aloys and Elizabeth (Miller) Sumbs in Aitkin, MN. She married Dennis Hemminger on July 20, 1963, at St. Peters Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Anna was a cook for many years at Brotts Boarding Care in St. Cloud. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Anna is survived by her children, Tonya Yurczyk of St Cloud, Terri Jo (Pi) Cisse of Crystal, KariAnn (Paul) Kern of Coon Rapids, and Dennis (Michelle) Hemminger Jr. of Maple Grove; sister, Mildred McLean of Brainerd; and 7 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aloys and Elizabeth; husband, Dennis; sisters, Delores Koppendrayer, and Margie Brott; brother, Richard Sumbs; and son-in-law, Terry Yurczyk.