Ann M. Peterson, 86, St. Cloud

August 4, 1934 - March 13 - 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Ann M. Peterson, age 86, of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Benedicts Senior Community in St. Cloud after battling with Alzheimer’s for seven years. Reverend John Gabrielson will officiate. Entombment will take place at Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud.

Visitation will take place one hour prior to services at church on Thursday. Covid 19 guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ann was born on August 4, 1934 in Madison, Minnesota to Anton and Dorothy (Schlicht) Nathe. Ann and Marlo were married on August 5, 1955 in Peever, South Dakota. Ann and Marlo owned and operated the Peterson’s Meat Locker for many years. She was a member of Atonement Lutheran in St. Cloud.

Ann enjoyed sewing, crafting, singing, flower gardens and decorating. She especially treasured the time spent with her family. Ann did an amazing job of being both mom and dad for her children for the past 46 years. She will be remembered for her singing, smiling and famous back rubs.

She is survived by her children, Ruth (Tim) Sumner of Little Falls, Kathy (Doug) Moen of St. Cloud, Sheila (Dave) Sommers of Pipestone, Cher (Dan) Liebhauser of Neenah, WI, and Steve (Jill) Peterson of Kaukauna, WI; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Doris Juntilla, Roger (Pat) Nathe, Mildred “Millie” Nathe, Carol Schendzielos, and Anthony (Roberta) Nathe; sisters-in-law, Clarice Cocco, Mary Nathe; and many nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlo in 1974; siblings, Albin, Robert, Don and Margaret “Meg” Herian.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Benedicts Senior Community for the amazing care given to Ann during her stay.