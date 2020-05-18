Ann Lucille Wheeler, 87, Sartell

March 24, 1933 - May 15, 2020

Services will be private for Ann L. Wheeler, 87 of Sartell who passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Country Manor Health Care Center. Burial will be Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Macville Cemetery in Hill City.

Ann was born on March 24, 1933 in Aitkin to Conrad and Fannie (Gorsuch) Angermo. She married Harry Wheeler on June 7, 1951 in Hill City. Ann had many occupations throughout her life including working as a chef at many restaurants, the St. Cloud Times and Child Care Choices. She was most proud of her work as a security guard at Sartell Paper Mill. Ann loved gardening, being outdoors, traveling and sewing. She was a tough woman that always persevered through life’s challenges. Ann always provided for her family and was helpful and kind to everyone she knew. She was a great mom, raising six children and many more neighborhood kids as well.

Survivors include her children, Brent (Linda) of Grand Rapids, Todd (Lori) of Foreston, Tamara of St. Joseph, Connie (Jaime) Nelson on Sauk Rapids and Chad (fiancée Nikki) of Grand Rapids; 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harry in 1985; son, Jesse and infant grandson, Jeremy.