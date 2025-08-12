August 14, 1958 - August 8, 2025

Our Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother; Ann Karla (Buhl) Kuschel, 66, of Becker, Minnesota, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ peacefully on August 8th surrounded by her loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on August 14, 1958, in Estherville, Iowa, to Jerome and Violet (Cebulla) Buhl, Ann grew up in Dunnell, Minnesota, and graduated from Sherburn High School. She furthered her education at Granite Falls Vocational and Technical College, where she earned her associates degree as an Optician. She went on to work in the optical field for 20+ years and then also worked as a Chiropractic assistant.

On October 3, 1981, Ann married the love of her life, Ronald L. Kuschel, in Sherburn, Minnesota. Together, they welcomed their son Mathew, in 1982 and built a life filled with love and adventure. In 1987 the couple settled in Becker, where they made their home for nearly four decades.

Ann was a woman with a passion for travel that took her and Ronald across the United States on their motorcycle, exploring the open road and creating countless memories. Their love for adventure also led them to enjoy 13 unforgettable cruises, embracing the beauty of the world together. Ann’s warmth and zest for life touched everyone she met, and her devotion to her family was unwavering.

Ann’s Love for gardening and plants was a cornerstone of her life, bringing beauty and tranquility to her home and those around her. She had a remarkable gift for nurturing her garden, where vibrant flowers and lush greenery flourished under her care. Whether tending to her colorful flower beds, or cultivating indoor plants, Ann found joy in every bloom and leaf. Her garden was a reflection of her nurturing spirit.

She was a proud grandmother to five grandchildren—Bryce, Bella, Boston, Blayne, and Brielle Kuschel—who brought immense joy to her life. Ann’s legacy of love and laughter will live on through them.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Violet Buhl; brothers, Roger and Donald Buhl; father-in-law, Richard Kuschel; mother-in-law, Renee Kuschel; sisters-in-law, Charlene Hentges and Carol Theisen; and brothers-in-law, Rick Kuschel, Jim Melton, Jerry Freyman and Joel Burmeister.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Ronald Kuschel of Becker; her son, Mathew (Cassandra) Kuschel of Clear Lake, MN; her five cherished grandchildren; and her siblings; Kathy (Kevin) Gregg of Courtland, MN, Susan Burmeister of Sherburn, MN, Carol (Bryan) Schafer of Boyceville, WI, and Tom (Deb) Buhl of Jamestown, ND. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Lynn Buhl of Waukon, IA, Rita Buhl, Rosenberg TX, Connie Melton of Peoria, IL, Coleen Freyman of Brooklyn Park MN, and Karen Kuschel of St. Cloud, MN; and brother-in-law, Gary Hentges. Plus, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and dear friends.

Ann’s adventurous spirit, generous heart, and love for her family will be deeply missed but forever remembered by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Becker, MN on Wednesday, August 20th from 4-7pm.

Ann liked to donate to the Becker Area Food shelf and Sharing and Caring Hands in Minneapolis.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to one of those great organizations. Or feel free to make one to the Charity of your choice.