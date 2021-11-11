Anita Theresa Weyer, 92, Waite Park

July 3, 1929 - November 6, 2021

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN for Anita Theresa Weyer age 92 of Waite Park, MN. She died on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud, MN. Deacon Steven Yanish will officiate. Inurnment will be at the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Anita was born on July 3, 1929 the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Jaeger) Utsch on a farm near St. Martin, MN. She grew up on the farm and attended country school. She was united in marriage to Leonard A. Weyer on June 30, 1959 at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin. Three children were born to this union. They lived all their married life in Waite Park, raising their family. Anita worked at Fingerhut from 1971 to 1991 when she retired.

She loved sewing, crocheting, bird watching, flowers, playing accordion, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; her husband, Leonard in 2007; one son-in-law, Kenneth Haakonson; four brothers, Elmer, Alcuin, Edwin, and Eugene; and an infant sister Lorraine.

She is survived by: her children, Sheila Haakonson of Sauk Rapids, MN, Janet (Mike) Bozych of Becker, MN, and Dale of Waite Park, MN; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Special thanks to; her daughter, Sheila for taking care of her mother for five months, St. Croix Hospice of Sartell, and Edenbrooks Nursing Home of St. Cloud, for the excellent care provided for our mother.