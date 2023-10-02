Angeline Mary Kempenich, 94, Little Falls

January 7, 1929 - September 29, 2023

Angeline Mary Kempenich, a beloved mother, sister, and community member, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2023, at the age of 94 at St. Otto’s Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6, 2023 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie with Father David Grundman officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October, 5, 2023 from 4:00-7:00p.m at Holy Catholic Church and Friday, October 6, 2023 one hour prior to the service.

Angeline Mary Kempenich was born on January 7, 1929, in Lakeville, MN, to the late Robert and Gladys (Everson) Speiker and throughout her life, she brought joy and warmth to all who knew her.

Angeline was a remarkable woman, gracefully navigating the tapestry of life. With her gentle spirit and kind-hearted nature, she touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Her warmth was felt in her role as a devoted mother to her cherished children. She loved them with every fiber of her being and was a pillar of strength and guidance, instilling in them values that will carry forward for generations. Aside from being a devoted mother, Angeline was deeply involved in her community. She was a proud member of the VFW Auxiliary in Randall, where she actively contributed to the well-being of veterans and their families.

The bond between Angeline and her twin sister, Adeline, was a beacon of lifelong companionship and love. Together, they shared countless cherished moments, leaning on one another through the ups and downs of life. The connection they shared was unbreakable and will forever be a testament to the power of sisterhood.

Angeline's innate creativity and passion found expression in her hobbies. She delighted in the art of crocheting, pouring her love into every handmade creation, which now serve as treasured memories. Her green thumb was evident in her love for gardening, where she nurtured vibrant blossoms and took solace in the beauty of nature. Romping across a deck of cards or joyfully shouting "Bingo!" were activities that brought her great delight, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

Angeline's spirit and enthusiasm were contagious, and those who knew her will remember her vibrant personality and zest for life. She touched the lives of many with her kindness, and her memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Angeline leaves behind a profound legacy of love and cherished memories. She is survived by her adoring children, Tony (Char) Kempenich, Robert (Mary) Kempenich, Bonnie (Steve Cameron) Jutz, Gladys (William) Freudenrich, and Shawn (Joan) Kempenich; sister, Adeline Malek, sisters-in-law, Mary Kempenich, Geneieve Sperandio, Pat Kempenich; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Anthony on September 19, 1974; grandchild, Bobbie Kempenich; grand daughter-in-law, Bonita Kempenich; son-in-law, Daniel Jutz; companion of 39 years, Russ Kay.