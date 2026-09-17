Cold Spring — Angela “Angie” Schlangen, 67, died Monday at Sterling Park, surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Angie was born in Aberdeen, South Dakota, to Jack and Hildegard (Schramel) Benda. She married Virgil Schlangen on October 11, 1997, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, Minnesota.

Angie worked as an administrative assistant. She was a loving mom who enjoyed her pets, decorating, movies and especially being a grandma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Survivors include her husband, Virgil; daughter, Jessica (David) Kollar; grandson, Atlas; mother, Hildegard Benda; siblings, Greg (Linda) Benda, Mike (Joan) Benda, Brian (Jane) Benda, Stan (Ann) Benda and Jeff (Jill) Benda; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack, and brother, Doug Benda.

Arrangements by Wenner Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Angela “Angie” Schlangen obituary