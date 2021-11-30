Andy L. Loso, 42, St. Joseph

June 22, 1979 - November 23, 2021

Mass of Christian of Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Andy L. Loso, age 42, of St. Joseph, who passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB and Reverend Nickolas Kleespie, OSB will concelebrate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 and from 12 NOON until the time of the service on Tuesday, all at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m., immediately followed by the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department Prayer Service both at Heritage Hall.

Andy was born on June 22, 1979 to Terry and Linda (Salzer) Loso in San Diego, California. He grew up in the St. Joseph area, attending the St. Joseph Lab School and graduating from Apollo High School in 1997. He later graduated from St. John’s University in 2001 with a degree in Theology. He was united in marriage to Lisa Zinken on May 5, 2001 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Andy worked for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the St. Joseph Catholic School as the Facilities Manager. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department for almost 20 years, the Great Northern Model T Club, the St. Joseph Historical Society, T Totalers, and the Albany Pioneer Club.

Andy was a loving husband, father and son who loved to spend time with his family. His wife and children were his life and he enjoyed going with them to the Stearns County Fair Demolition Derby, listening to Polka Music, playing board games and listening to his daughter play the piano. He also enjoyed restoring and repairing Model Ts for others as well as himself. Informally, Andy was an authority on Model T restoration, repairs and parts. He helped many people across the country with their restoration projects and questions. Andy loved working with machinery and especially demonstrating the threshing machines at the Albany Pioneer Days. At home, he enjoyed working with his Farmall Cubs in his Corn Garden. He will be remembered for his smart aleck remarks, quick wit and great one-liners. Andy will also be remembered for living his life treasuring the following: Family, Church and Community.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Lisa; children, Joseph, Jack, and Katie; parents, Terry and Linda Loso; brothers, Matt (Wendy) and Ben (Julie); and mother and father-in-law, Roger and Mary Zinken; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mike and Flo Loso and Leo and Phil Salzer.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Andy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.