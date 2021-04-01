Andrew P. Kunkel, 94, Marty

June 18, 1926 - March 31, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon, Monday, April 5, 2021 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Andrew Kunkel, age 94, who died Wednesday at his home. Those attending the service must maintain social distancing and wear a mask.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 4th at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Monday morning at the church.

Andrew was born in Marty, MN to John and Rose (Nistler) Kunkel. He married Celine Foley on June 5, 1951 in St. Peters Catholic Church, Eden Valley, MN. Andrew served in the U.S. Army as a radar controller.

Andy was a dedicated family man who dairy farmed until his retirement and sold Pioneer Seed. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, downhill skiing, gardening, dancing, and loved playing cards.

Andy was a member of Holy Cross Parish, Knights of Columbus, Maennerchor, and Legion of Mary. He was a Maine Prairie Township Board Member, Election Judge, Deacon for the St. Cloud Diocese, did Jail Ministry for Stearns County and REC and TEC Retreats. He sang in the choir and was a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Celine; children, Marie (Ken) Worm; Terri (Ken) Wong; Louie (Laura); Mike (Sandee); Beth (Greg Hinrichs); Charlotte (Steve Billig); Charlie (Carol Vermeer); Jenny (Jeff) Schertz; siblings, Lorraine Jones, Sylvia Winkelman; Donna Grams, Dick (Linda) Kunkel; sister-in-law, Donna Kunkel; 21 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wally (Lee) Wicker, Alvin Kunkel, Alphonse (Joan, Joyce) Kunkel, Jack (Sue) Kunkel, Virginia Kunkel; in-laws, Deacon Jack Winkelman and Peter Grams; grandson, Brian Kunkel.