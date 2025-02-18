Andrew Anderson, 95, St. Cloud

September 22, 1930 - February 11, 2025

A gathering to celebrate the life of Andrew Anderson, Jr., age 95 of St. Cloud, will be from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Andrew died on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital

Andrew was born on September 22, 1930, in St. Cloud to Andrew Sr. and Ruth (Stanley) Anderson. He graduated from Technical High School and attended Northwestern University in Illinois. He was part of the NROTC program, where he started his career as a Naval Aviator, on active duty for 5 years, then in the reserves for a total military service of 13 years. Overlapping his time in the reserves, Andy joined American Airlines as a pilot and worked there for 34 years, retiring as an International Captain in 1990. Andrew married Barbara Davies on June 12, 1953, in Oak Park, Illinois. After retirement from American Airlines, he was involved in many aviation organizations. He was the Chief Pilot for Nomads Travel Club for 19 years. He was also a pilot for Wings Mercy.

Andrew is survived by his two children, Laura Bergstrom, Lewisville, TX, and William (Randi) Anderson, Fort Worth, TX. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kenny (Kaleigh) Bergstrom, Andy (Jamie) Bergstrom, James (Alexandra) Anderson, Katherine Anderson, and Julia Anderson, and great-grandchildren Olivia and Theodore Anderson.

Andrew was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his infant daughter, Cara Lee.