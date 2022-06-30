An Award Winning Buffet Just About an Hour from St. Cloud

Variety is the name of the game if you have a large family, like a lot of people do from the Midwest. It can be so difficult to find something for everyone if you are trying to rally people together for a place to eat, and everyone can agree. You usually will have some people wanting one thing, others wanting another, people can't agree, it's like herding cats.

Buffets can be the way to go. With that said, we have all heard about some buffet style restaurants not being very good quality, or not having the best food and health department issues. But not this one... enter Q. Cumbers buffet which is located in Edina, Minnesota.

Q. Cumbers boasts a 50 foot long buffet that is award winning! That is really something for everyone. The post from Easter Sunday has people saying that the line was out the door! Now that the pandemic is seeing an end, it's not as big of a deal to indulge in a buffet line again.

Their Facebook page is filled with some of the yummy- looking food that they offer at Q. Cumbers. There is the "hot bar", chilled, desserts, veggie- salad bar, and they offer special foods at the holidays. Holidays are fun too, as there are themed dishes. Like over St. Patrick's Day they had the "best corned beef and cabbage" in the twin cities area, according to some reviewers. There are also several choices of soups, salads, breads, dressings, sauces, the list goes on and on. There is no way you wouldn't find something to eat even if you are the pickiest of eaters.

So, the next time you are craving something different than the usual, or people are with you and no one can decide on a place to eat, check out Q. Cumbers in Edina "where vegetables are good".

