Ambrose Bzdok, 90, Little Falls

January 8, 1935 - April 26, 2025

Ambrose “Amby” Bzdok, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, passed away Saturday, April 26th peacefully at his home under the care of family. A private service will be held at a later date and he will be buried at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley.

Amby was born on January 8th 1935 in Little Falls to the late Stephen and Anna (Knopik) Bzdok. He grew up in Little Falls. Amby joined the US Navy at age 17. Following his service, he returned home and was united in marriage to Agnes Borash on June 10, 1957 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. Amby worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, as an electrician at Hennepin Paper Company, and started his own electrical and appliance repair business. He later worked for many years for the Franciscan Sisters in Little Falls where he retired at age 70. Amby was a member and usher at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. He enjoyed watching his sons play baseball. He was a tournament cribbage player, enjoyed bowling and horseshoes. He also loved doing yard work and watching golf.

Left to cherish his memory are his three sons. Steve (Tami Schultz) Bzdok of Prescott, AZ, Mike (Joan Stoy) Anthony Bzdok of Stuart, FL and Dan (Jana Lueck) Bzdok of Pequot Lakes. Five grandchildren, Kelsey, Michael, Mitchell, Mikayla and Brittny; 2 step grandchildren Emily and Mattie, 2 Great grandchildren Poppy and Sully, five step great grandchildren, his sisters Virginia Tillman and Bernice Eystad, brother-in-law Robert Borash and many nieces and nephews.Amby was preceded in death by his beloved wife Agnes, his parents; siblings, Ralph (Laverne) Bzdok, Robert Bzdok, David (Rita) Bzdok, Genevieve (Larry) Becker, Barbara (Paul) Poissant, Elizabeth (Norman) Madsen, and Anthony “Tony” Bzdok.

The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.