Amazing Program Helps All Minnesotans Save Money on Groceries

WHY DOES EVERYTHING COST SO MUCH?

Do you ever wonder how in the world you're going to cover the costs of all your bills? Especially when things happen that are sort of out of your control? Like electric bills being twice as high as they were before? What about gas prices? How can it even be legal to do what they are doing to us right now?

I don't know about you, but I live paycheck to paycheck. Those types of costs really hurt my finances. The problem is, we still have to make things work right? We still need to put food on the table. Recently, I discovered the most awesome service that can help all of us, called Fare For All.

Zac Cain via Unsplash Zac Cain via Unsplash loading...

I interviewed Stephanie Wagner, who is the Program Manager of FareForAll.org. She explained to me that Fare For All is a low-cost grocery sales program that offers fresh produce and frozen meats at affordable prices. The program was started so that everyone has access to healthy and affordable food. Many times the foods that are the most accessible are not necessarily nutritious. The Fare For All program aims at changing that for people here in central Minnesota.

There are no sign-ups or qualifications that you have to meet to utilize this program. In fact, the more people that utilize the program, the better off we all are. Fare For All Accepts Cash, Credit cards, and EBT. You do not have to be considered a low-income family. We all know that bills are bills, and the more of us that work together to support this program, the more we are helping everyone in central Minnesota. Fare For All also does their best to support local growers in our area.

HOW IT WORKS

Fare For All is a bulk system, so everyone that comes will receive the same produce box, the same frozen meat box, etc. There are some options that you can buy separately, but the idea is buying in bulk is cheaper. The great volunteers at Fare For All spend a lot of time separating the bulk items into boxes for those that utilize the program.

Stephanie said you can go to the website to sign up for notifications on when Fare For All will be in our area, and then just show up. No need to bring boxes or grocery bags. Everything is ready to go. You can purchase just produce, just frozen meat, or a combination of everything they have.

LOCATIONS AND TIMES

Check the dates below to see when the next Fare For All event is coming to an area close to you.

ANOKA

April 28th: 4-6 pm

Zion Lutheran Church

1601 South 4th Avenue

Anoka, MN 55303

BLAINE

April 21st: 3-5- pm

Christ Lutheran Church

641 89th Avenue NE

Blaine, MN 55434

BLOOMINGTON

April 22nd: 11 a, - 1 pm

Creekside Community Center

9801 Penn Avenue South

Bloomington, MN 55431

BUFFALO

April 5th: 4-6-pm

Zion Lutheran Church

1200 MN-25

Buffalo, MN 55313

BURNSVILLE

April 27th: 3-5-pm

Burnsville Senior Center, Door 11

200 Burnsville Parkway

Burnsville, MN 55337

CHASKA

April 28th: 4-6- pm

Crown of Glory Lutheran Church

1141 Cardinal Street

Chaska, MN 55318

COTTAGE GROVE

April 7th: 4-6-pm

All Saints Lutheran Church

8100 Belden Boulevard

Cottage Grove, MN 55016

EAGAN

April 5th: 3:30-5:30 pm

Easter Lutheran Church By The Lake

4545 Pilot Knob Road

Eagan, MN 55122

ELK RIVER

April 1st: 2-4 pm

Central Lutheran Church

1103 School Street NW

Elk River, MN 55330

FRIDLEY

April 29th: 10 am-Noon

Fridley City Senior Programs

6085 7th Street NE

Fridley, MN 55432

GOLDEN VALLEY

April 29th: 11 am- 1 pm

Animal Humane Society

845 Meadow Lane North

Golden Valley, MN 55442

LITTLE FALLS

April 4th: 3:30 - 5:30 pm

Bethel Lutheran Church

901 Broadway West

Little Falls, MN 56345

MANKATO

April 25th: 3:#0-5:30 pm

Hosanna Lutheran Church

105 Hosanna Drive

Mankato, MN 56001

MAPLEWOOD

April 18th: 3:30-5:30 pm

Redeeming Love Church

2425 White Bear Avenue North

Maplewood, MN 55109

MINNEAPOLIS

April 22: 1-3 pm

Open Arms of Minnesota

2500 Bloomington Avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55404

NORTHEAST MINNEAPOLIS

April 8th: 11 am- 1 pm

Laborers Local 563

901 14th Avenue NE

Minneapolis, MN 55413

NEW HOPE

April 20th:3-5-pm

St. Joseph Catholic Community Parish Center

8701 36th Avenue North

New Hope, MN 55427

NORTH BRANCH

April 6th: 3-5 pm

Trinity Lutheran Church

38460 Lincoln Trail

North Branch, MN 55056

NORTHFIELD

April 7th: 3:30-5:30 pm

St. Dominic's Catholic Church

104 Linden Street North

Northfield, MN 55057

OAKDALE

April 25th: 3:30-5:30 pm

Grace of God Lutheran Church

420 Hayward Avenue North

Oakdale, MN 55128

ONAMIA

May 4th: 3-5-pm

Veterans Club Inc.

38692 US-169

Onamia, MN 56359

RED WING

Location to be announced

RICHFIELD

April 26th: 1-3-pm

Richfield Community Center

7000 Nicollet Avenue

Richfield, MN 55423

ROSEVILLE

April 19th: 3-5-pm

Real Life Church

2353 North Chatsworth Street

Roseville, MN 55113

SOUTH ST. PAUL

April 26th: 4-6-pm

Central Square Community Center

100 7th Ave North

South St. Paul, MN 55075

ST. CLOUD

April 4th: 3:30-5:30 pm

Salem Lutheran Church

90 Riverside Drive SE

St. Cloud, MN 56304

ST. JOSEPH

April 18th: 3:30-5:30 pm

Resurrection Lutheran Church

610 County Road 2

St. Joseph, Mn 56374

ST. LOUIS PARK

April 20th: 4-6-pm

Vista Lutheran Church

4003 Wooddale Avenue South

St. Louis Park, MN 55416

ST. PAUL (FROGTOWN)

April 27th: 2-4-pm

St. Stephanus Lutheran Church

739 Lafond Avenue

St. Paul, MN 55104

ST. PAUL (WEST 7TH)

April 1st: 10 am-Noon

West 7th Community Center

265 Oneida Street

5St. Paul, MN 5102

STILLWATER

April 19th: 4-6-pm

Community Thread

2300 Orleans Street West

Stillwater, MN 55082

WHITE BEAR LAKE

April 8th: 1-3 pm

Community of Grace Church

4000 Linden Street

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

If you'd like to see the complete schedule and all dates scheduled through 2022, you can click HERE for updates on dates, times, and locations.

