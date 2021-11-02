Am I Pushing My Q-Tip in Too Far? Because When I Do, This Happens

Photo by Olivier Bergeron on Unsplash

JUST DOING WHAT I DO

I have my daily routine of getting ready in the morning, and usually, after a shower, I will take a Q-Tip and clean my ears...carefully. I've done this for as long as I can remember. Depending on who you talk to, I guess people really don't need to clean their ears in most cases, but I have been.

WHAT IS GOING ON

Regardless, every time I clean my ears with a cotton swab, I get itchy ears. I also cough. The same thing happens to me if I get a massage. If the massage therapist touches a certain spot on the side of my neck, I'll start coughing too.

IS THIS NORMAL?

So, am I the only one who has this scratching my throat with a cotton swab sensation?

Come to find out, it's really not all that common, but it's nothing to worry about if you're like me.

Get our free mobile app

ARNOLD'S NERVE

There is a neve in your ear called Arnold's Nerve, and its job is to process "sense of touch." If anything makes its way into your ear canal, like a cotton swab, a bug, or your hair, it may trigger this sensation of any itchy throat as well as coughing on cue. I do both.

Because Arnold's Nerve is connected to both the throat and the ear canal, your brain can sometimes mix up the signal and think that the sensation is coming from your throat, when in fact it's your ear.

Apparently, only 2% of people are lucky enough to have this sensation on the regular. Lucky me?

 

11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: health
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top