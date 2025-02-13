Alvin H. Fasen, 98, Sartell

July 22, 1926 - February 9, 2025

Alvin H. Fasen, 98, of Sartell passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2025 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be at the St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space on Sunday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with parish prayers at 4:00 pm. Additional visitation will begin at 9:30 am Monday. Arrangements are through Daniel Funeral Home.

Alvin was born on July 22, 1926 in St. Cloud, one of six children to Peter and Eleanor (Crever) Fasen. He graduated from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Minnesota to complete Agricultural School. He married Maxine Thene on August 20, 1949. Together they made a home in Sartell that welcomed nine children. He was employed for 40 years by Minnesota Valley Breeding/Select Sires. Maxine preceded him in death on January 31, 1984. He married Lila (Spieker) Fasen on January 5, 1985. Lila preceded him in death in 2016. He was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish where he was involved in the choir, planning committee and many other ministries.

Alvin worked hard to raise a large family but found time to enjoy his love of music, which included being part of a men’s Barbershop Quartet and playing guitar. He also square danced and enjoyed a large garden. His hobbies and interests changed over the years, but he never stopped singing. He also loved playing cards and was a mean cribbage player. A disciplined mission in his retirement years became making rosaries (225,000+) which were donated to missions and servicemen. Above all, he treasured spending time with loved ones.

He is survived by his children, Stephen (Wendy) of Florida, Kevin (Arlene) of Spicer, Kathy (Allen) Klaustermeier of Cold Spring, Duane (Colleen) of Avon, Jenny Fasen of Willmar, Mike, Jo, Jeff (Doreen) all of Washington; step-children (who called him “Uncle Dad”) Eileen (Ralph) Traut, Carl (Mary), Ron (Shell), Bill (Deb) all of Sartell, Jim (Yolanda) of Lincoln, Nebraska, Tom (Kim) of Minneapolis, Linda Pfeiffer of Virginia; numerous grandchildren, many great grandchildren; one great great grandson; sister, Doreen Knopik of Waite Park; and sister-in-law, Bunny Fasen of Monticello.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Maxine and Lila; son Gary; step-son, Philip; step-daughters, Laura Fasen, Mary O’Conner; and brothers, Leo, Art, Jerome and Marvin Fasen.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Francis Xavier Parish or Masses offered in Alvin’s name.