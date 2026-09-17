Waite Park — Alta Violet Johnson, 90, of Waite Park, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2026, at Talamore Senior Living, St. Cloud.

Alta was born to George and Elida (Bien) Haroldson on March 28, 1936, in Fargo, North Dakota. She was married to Donald Johnson on August 10, 1953. They started a public accounting firm where they worked together for many years. Alta was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, where she volunteered for many activities over the years. She was a gifted artist who loved to oil paint and did so daily. She was a member of Artists of Minnesota and the Whitney Center Artists group. Alta treasured her family, painting custom pieces for them and hosting picnics to bring her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren together.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2026, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will be held from noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private family burial will be in North Star Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Benson Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.bensonfuneralhome.com/obit/alta-v-johnson/