Aloys P. “Pete” Hoppe, 86, Paynesville

August 1, 1932 - April 5, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, for Aloys P. “Pete” Hoppe, age 86, of Paynesville, who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home with family by his side. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Military Rites will be performed after the funeral service on Wednesday at church. Private interment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Arrangements are with Daniel- Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville.

Pete was born on August 1, 1932 in Albany, Minnesota to Albert and Katherine (Woebkenberg) Hoppe. He served honorably in United States Army. Pete was united in marriage to Joyce Elfering on October 18, 1958 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany. He worked for many years as a Lineman for Northern States Power Company, retiring in 1993. He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church, Catholic United Financial, Knights of Columbus Council #3820, the Melrose V.F.W. #Post 7050, and the Paynesville American Legion Post #271 where he was very active.

Pete enjoyed, hunting, fishing, camping, and happy hour. He loved the time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Pete is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce; eight children, Steven (Nancy) of Hackensack, Kevin (Paula Maus) of Hackensack, Sheila (Jeff) Spanier of Cambridge, Patrick (Kelly) of Becker, Jody (Mike) Kotschevar of Paynesville, Rodney (Jessica) of Cannon Falls, Jennifer Hoppe of Minneapolis, Maria (Chris) Croatt of Madison, MN; 15 grandchildren, Melissa (Andy) Grosberg; Chala (finace, Jesse Medalen), Cassandra, Chase Hoppe; Michael (Denesa), Ryan (Jenny), Brad (Mandi) Spanier; Josh, Megan, Amanda Hoppe; Krista (Kelvin) Listul, Eric Kotschevar; James Hall; Jenna and Jacob Croatt; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray, Tom (Marion), Jack; sisters, Betsy Keep and Louise Mermod; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Hoppe; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe, Cyril, Jerome, Jim, Dan; and sister, Ceil Olson.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.