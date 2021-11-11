Aloisia M. “Luise” Hiemenz, 84, St. Joseph

November 13, 1936 - November 7, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Aloisia M. "Luise" Hiemenz, age 84, of St. Joseph, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud. Reverend Blane Wasnie, OSB will officiate. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday all at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at Heritage Hall.

Luise was born on November 13, 1936, to Alfred and Aloisia (Valentin) Linke in Reichenberg, Czechoslovakia. She was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Hiemenz on September 13, 1958, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Schwäbisch Hall, West Germany. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the College of St. Benedict in 1974. She later earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Minnesota in 1991. When Ken and Luise first moved to St. Joseph, Luise worked for the College of St. Benedict's in the foodservice kitchen. She then worked for the St. Cloud V.A. Medical Center as a Social Worker, from 1973 until she retired in 1996, after 22 years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club, the St. Cloud Area Fun Singers, the St. Joseph American Legion Post # 328 Auxiliary, and N.A.R.F.E. #0644.

Luise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed hosting family and friends for meals. Most notably, she enjoyed hosting an open house during the St. Joseph 4th of July Festivities and getting together with her German friends to celebrate German culture and music. Luise also enjoyed reading German literature and crocheting quilts, sweaters, and socks for her family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth; children, Mike (Kim), Tom and John (Carolyn); two grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren with two on the way; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Luise is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dieter Linke.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Benedict's Senior Community for their loving and compassionate care of Luise.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.